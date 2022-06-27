WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.52. 1,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,630. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.

