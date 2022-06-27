WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEZ traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,623. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

