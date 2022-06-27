WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,828,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,480,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. 516,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,851,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $78.71.

