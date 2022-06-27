WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 19,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

