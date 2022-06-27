WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.