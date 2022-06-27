WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.92. 2,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,622. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average of $204.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.