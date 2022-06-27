WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.67. 83,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

