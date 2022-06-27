WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,063 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,885,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000.

DFAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,394. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

