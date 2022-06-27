Wownero (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,962.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $13,962.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00180550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

