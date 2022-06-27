Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $232.94 or 0.01122981 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $233.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,661,096 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

