Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.17. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 23,006 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

