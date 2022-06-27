Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FRA:ZAL opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.09. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

