Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,638,915 shares.The stock last traded at $74.87 and had previously closed at $74.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Barclays cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

