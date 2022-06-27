Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 7,051 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,143. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

