Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $73.22. 53,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

