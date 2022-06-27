Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

