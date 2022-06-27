Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 1,961 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.54. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

