Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

