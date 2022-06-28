10,293 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,409,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.