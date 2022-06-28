1,355,897 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,355,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,104,000. CSX comprises 3.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of CSX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,726 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 347,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

