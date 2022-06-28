17,497 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,479,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

