1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.
GOED stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.74. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.48.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. 1847 Goedeker had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter.
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.
