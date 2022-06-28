1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.

GOED stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.74. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. 1847 Goedeker had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 9,389,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,253 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

