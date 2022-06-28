3,927 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 19,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

