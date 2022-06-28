42,961 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

