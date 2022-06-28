8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $128,875.62

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $128,875.62 and $56.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002849 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4,662.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

