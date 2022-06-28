Aaron Pasias Acquires 24,110 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Aaron Pasias purchased 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$12,055.00 ($8,371.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.71.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops mobile video games primarily in Australia. It provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon. The company's portfolio includes 57 titles that are delivered across 4 platforms, which consists of mobile, virtual reality, augmented reality, and PC.

