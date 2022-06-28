Aaron Pasias Acquires 24,110 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Aaron Pasias purchased 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$12,055.00 ($8,371.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.71.
About PlaySide Studios (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.