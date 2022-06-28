Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $56.65 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587,832 shares during the period. NU makes up 14.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.16% of NU worth $56,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 12,976,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,082. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

