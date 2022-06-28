Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $337.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $292.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.39. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.