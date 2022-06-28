Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.