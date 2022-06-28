Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,591 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

