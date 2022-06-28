Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

