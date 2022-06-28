Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19,525.4% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,431,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.