Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

