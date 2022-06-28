Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

