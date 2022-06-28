Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Blackboxstocks worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 75,479 shares of company stock worth $94,951 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.