Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

