Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0090

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,311.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.45 or 0.05644263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00260338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00586636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00076491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00510867 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.