Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $26.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

ADPT stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

