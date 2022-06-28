adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 487.0% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 487.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($361.70) to €315.00 ($335.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

