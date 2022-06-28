adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 487.0% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 487.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($361.70) to €315.00 ($335.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
