Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

