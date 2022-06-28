Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in June

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTGF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Advantagewon Oil has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. It holds a 50% working interest in twelve wells located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

