ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading 2% Higher

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.82.

Get ADVFN alerts:

ADVFN Company Profile (LON:AFN)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.