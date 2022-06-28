ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading 2% Higher

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.82.
ADVFN Company Profile (LON:AFN)
Featured Stories
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.