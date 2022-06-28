Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,858. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $380.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

