AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. 321,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,596. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,722.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

