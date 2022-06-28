AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.50 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.86.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 327,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,959. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.