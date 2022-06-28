Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 282,021 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,359. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

