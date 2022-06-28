Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.53.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.49. 2,428,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,279. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.