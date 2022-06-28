Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

