AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,943. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AKITA Drilling (AKTAF)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.