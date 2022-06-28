AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,943. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

