Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $57.28 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $57.28 million and $19.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00295404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00069205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

